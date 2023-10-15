NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.50

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 1379355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.00).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 987.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 7.99.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

