Nordea Equity Research Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $638.33.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

