Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 3.7%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.92 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). 53,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 168,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.66).
Novacyt Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of £36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -144.44 and a beta of -2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.74.
Novacyt Company Profile
Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novacyt
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.