Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.31.

Shares of NVEI opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

