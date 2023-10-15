NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

