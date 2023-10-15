NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.50 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.