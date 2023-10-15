Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

