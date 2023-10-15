Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

