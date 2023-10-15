Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

