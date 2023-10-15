ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ONEOK by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

