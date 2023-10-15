ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 298,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

