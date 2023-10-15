Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 809,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 517,663 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

