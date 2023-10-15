Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

