Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.24.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $264.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 81.9% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.