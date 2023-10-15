Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $264.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 81.9% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.