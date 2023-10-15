Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $249.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

