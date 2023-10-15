PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.82

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.82 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 5810159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

