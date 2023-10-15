PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.00

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.55).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

