Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.