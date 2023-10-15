Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Update

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,730,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.