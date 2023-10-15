Pickering Energy Partners Begins Coverage on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

