Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

