Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,883 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.