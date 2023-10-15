Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 246 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.