Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

