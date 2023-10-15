Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.