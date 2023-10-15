Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

