Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

