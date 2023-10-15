Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $248.29 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

