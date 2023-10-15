Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

