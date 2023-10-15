Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

