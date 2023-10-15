Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 3.84% 12.54% 5.63%

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 3 0 2.40 Mazda Motor 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.48%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.45 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $28.32 billion 0.23 $1.07 billion $0.97 5.42

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.