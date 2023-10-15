PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4.8%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.87. 181,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 405,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. On average, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth $9,626,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

