Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

PB stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after acquiring an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

