Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.63

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 128482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

