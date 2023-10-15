QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) and Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Head to Head Comparison

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) and QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intact Financial and QBE Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 28.10 QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -31.95

QBE Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intact Financial and QBE Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intact Financial and QBE Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 QBE Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intact Financial presently has a consensus target price of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Intact Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

Dividends

Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. QBE Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QBE Insurance Group pays out -95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QBE Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Intact Financial beats QBE Insurance Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions. It also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. The company operates in Australia, North America, Asia, the Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

