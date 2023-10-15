QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.61.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.