Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $122.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.