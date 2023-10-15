Raymond James & Associates Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 181.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 5.25% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

