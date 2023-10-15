Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 34,373 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.52 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.