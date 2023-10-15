Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IYC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.