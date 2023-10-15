Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 5.81% of Davis Select International ETF worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1,562.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 355,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DINT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.