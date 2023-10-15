ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $273.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.86.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15. ResMed has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 118,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

