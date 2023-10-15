Reviewing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) and Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoGenomics and Epigenomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $551.62 million 2.89 -$144.25 million ($0.92) -13.59 Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A ($3.05) -0.78

Profitability

Epigenomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epigenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NeoGenomics and Epigenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -20.79% -6.36% -3.64% Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoGenomics and Epigenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 3 8 0 2.73 Epigenomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Epigenomics.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Epigenomics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers. It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA. Its research and development activities identify suitable biomarkers in human tissue and developing and patenting the corresponding in vitro diagnostic blood tests. Epigenomics AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

