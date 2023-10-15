Reviewing SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAP and Splunk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 4.67 $2.41 billion $4.59 28.06 Splunk $3.84 billion 6.49 -$277.86 million ($0.33) -448.30

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.0% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 16.55% 6.86% 4.07% Splunk -0.61% -22.78% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SAP and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 1 4 8 0 2.54 Splunk 0 23 8 0 2.26

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $141.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $131.21, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Splunk.

Summary

SAP beats Splunk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

