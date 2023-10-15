Reviewing Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shake Shack and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 0 10 4 0 2.29 Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack presently has a consensus target price of $72.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $991.43 million 2.28 -$24.09 million ($0.20) -267.60 Sadot Group $161.70 million 0.20 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -3.95

This table compares Shake Shack and Sadot Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sadot Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shake Shack. Shake Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sadot Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack -0.74% 0.64% 0.18% Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Sadot Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

