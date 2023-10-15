Reviewing Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 8.38% 15.77% 8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.03%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -0.88 Amkor Technology $6.92 billion 0.81 $765.82 million $2.35 9.69

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services. The company provides flip chip-scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages includes power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. Additionally, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

