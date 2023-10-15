Reviewing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -1.81% 2.09% 0.92% MSP Recovery -29.08% -15.83% -10.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $6.72 billion 8.38 -$366.75 million ($0.48) -447.69 MSP Recovery $16.44 million 453.83 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Workday and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Workday and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 9 25 0 2.69 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $245.82, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Risk and Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; and human capital management solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company has a partnership with Accenture to develop a suite of data-led and composable finance solutions. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

