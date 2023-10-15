Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 3.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 61,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 100,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at $56,712,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,398.2% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

