Rockland Trust Co. Has $17.06 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,924,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 451,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

