Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $168,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 2.9 %

ROG stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

